Lawan: Why we’re raising N25bn for education in Yobe

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday explained that the rationale behind the N25 billion education appeal fund by the government and people of Yobe State, was to reposition the education sector and avail the children, particularly indigent ones, the opportunity to go to school and become useful to themselves and society.

Lawan, who is also an indigene of Yobe State, spoke at the state Education Fund Raising, which held in Abuja, saying that the situation in his state, was good until the insurgents struck and caused an incalculable damage. “In the North-East states before the former Borno State and presently Yobe State, we received support from the government for our education. I didn’t have to pay anything to be in primary school. In fact, I was given something. “My parents were encouraged to send me to school. In secondary school, we were given everything; our uniforms free, our books free, feeding and everything free.

“That was when the resources were available to really accommodate those necessities. The population has increased, of pupils and students, and the resources are dwindling. Now we have to look for our friends, our well-wishers to come to our aid. “Asking for help is part of the work. We recognise that we need to, first of all at home, task ourselves and collect something before we go outside of the state. “Like the governor said, this is one very important sector in our lives that we cannot run away from talking to you, our friends, the friends of our states for help. I didn’t come from a rich or wealthy family and many of us here have come from families that are simply there, not wealthy enough.”

