Lawan woos Udom Emmanuel to APC

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, to shift base politically and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). According to a statement yesterday by Ola Awoniyi, the Special Adviser to the resident of the Senate, Lawan made this urge on Saturday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital. Lawan, who was in Uyo at the instance of his colleague, Senator Bassey Akpan, commended Emmanuel for being a performing Governor and publicly persuaded him to consider crossing the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party. The President of the Senate had extended similar invitation to the Abia State Governor when he visited Aba last November and told Governor Okezie Ikpeazu that the Progressives were waiting for him. Lawan and Emmanuel were in attendance at the Thanksgiving Service and Commissioning of constituency projects executed by Senator Akpan on Saturday.

