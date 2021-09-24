Business

LAWAN@40: Speaker, Sanwo-Olu, Bello, others to grace anniversary

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Honorable Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, alongside other dignitaries are expected to be part of Labour Writers Association (LAWAN)’s 40th anniversary celebration in Lagos. The event with the theme: “Growing Insecurity and Unemployment: The Wayforward,” will hold on October 21, 2021, at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

Aimed at celebrating the contributions of labour writers to the development of the nation in the last 40 years, the ceremony is expected to attract labour and political leaders, who have struggled all their lives to make the country meaningful for every Nigerian. LAWAN Chairman, Mrs. Bimbola Oyesola, said in a statement that she is confident that the quality of speakers expected at the event would be able to proffer solutions to the myriads of security challenges confronting the nation.

According her, there can’t be a better time for Nigeria than now to have such programme that will address insecurity as it affects job creation, inflation and general economic disruptions that is almost bringing the nation to its kneels. “Over the years, myself and my colleagues from print, online and electronic media have been vigorously involved in trying to proffer solutions to the various crises rocking all parts of the nation. “In the last 40 years, LAWAN, as a body, has remained an unwavering pillar of support to the organised labour, the people and government by ensuring the we bridge every communication gap among the three parties.

“I recall that our commitment to ensure the best for workers and Nigerians in general has seen the founders of this association as well as those currently on ground putting their energies forward to achieve this in the face of several crises between organised labour and employers. “I have no doubt that the array of dignitaries expected, will speak truth to power and create a pathway for the government to find a lasting solution to the intractable security challenges that our dear country has unfortunately found itself.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Bank empowers corps members with business grant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Unity Bank Plc has announced the third edition of its Entrepreneurship Development Initiative, also known as, “Corpreneurship Challenge”, for the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC 2020 Batch B, Stream 1B corps members, as part of what the lender said are its efforts to contribute to the growth of entrepreneurship and boost job creation in Nigeria, […]
Business Interview

Grenada’s citizenship’ll enable Nigerians travel to 140 European nations, says Britishborn hotelier, Mohammed Asaria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Mr. Mohammed Asaria, a British-born Grenada industrialist, who grew up in England and studied Law at the famous Cambridge University, is the Managing Director of Citizenship by Investment (CBI). In this interview with NDUBUISI UGAH, he explains why he is targeting the Nigerian hospitality industry to develop ultra-luxury hotels where investors may apply for […]
Business

NCC to introduce new regulatory regime for printers of copyright works

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has announced plans to introduce a new regulatory regime for printers of copyright works as part of efforts to entrench copyright best practices in their operations and curb the activities of pirates. Director-General of NCC, Mr. John O. Asein, who made this known in Abuja at the weekend, said that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica