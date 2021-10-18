News

LAWMA decries waste disposal habit in Epe

The Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has decried expressed displeasure at the poor waste disposal habit of EPE people, as well as their poor response to payment of waste.

The Managing Director/ CEO of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, who disclosed this, when the agency took the clean-up campaign to the ancient city of Epe, said that the task of waste management is a collective duties of everyone.

 

LAWMA boss promised to turn around waste management in the Epe Campus of the Lagos State University, as he solicited their collaboration to develop LAWMA Academy.

 

The Chairman of Epe Local Government, Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun, promised to work with the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, by mobilizing residents to pay their waste bills and properly dispose their waste.

 

 

Princess Animashaun commended the efforts of the agency and admonished residents to reciprocate LAWMA’s gesture by putting up an environmentfriendly habit.

