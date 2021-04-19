LAWMA lauds Lafarge’s sustainable waste mgt efforts

The Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) has commended the environmental sustainability efforts of Geocycle, Nigeria’s first full-fledged professional waste management service provider and one of the businesses of Lafarge Africa Plc. Geocycle handles waste from a variety of wastegeneration sectors, including production, FMCG and manufacturing in a safe, sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

Through this, Geocycle is working towards attaining ‘AZero-Waste Future’ and the global goal of “Zero Waste to Landfill” and Waste-to-Energy (WtE) as the company collects waste and converts it to the energy required to fire the kiln for cement production

The management team of LAWMA, led by the AGM, Admin, Mr. Taoreed Dosunmu, during a tour of the Geocycle plant in Ewekoro to explore areas of collaboration, commended Lafarge Africa for its contribution in combating waste management challenges facing Nigeria and called for cooperation betweenn the private and public sectors towards environmental sustainability.

“Safe waste disposal practices are a necessity to preserve the environment and there is a need for the public and private sector operators to collaborate and tackle the menace of landfills scattered across the country,” Dosunmu said.

Mr. Daniel Adedokun, Head of Geocycle, Lafarge Africa stated that Lafarge as a member of LafargeHolcim, the global leader in building solutions, was committed to building for people and the planet with a focus on a circular economy which is a key part of its sustainability strategy.

“Lafarge Africa is working at the highest level to reduce industrial waste across the country and currently offers industrial waste management services for several multinationals and manufacturing companies in Nigeria for co-processing at the Ewekoro plant,” he said.

