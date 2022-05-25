News

LAWMA MD: Cart pushers, biggest threat to state

Posted on

…explains why 400 carts were destroyed

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has described cart pushers as the biggest threat to the efforts at attaining environmental sustainability in Lagos State. Speaking on the heels of 400 carts impounded and destroyed by the agency, the Managing Director of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, stated that the destruction of the carts would continue until the cart pushers stop operating in Lagos. He said that the destruction of the carts was meant to weaken the ability of the cart pushers to return to business, and to decimate the cart population defacing the cityscape. He insisted that the activities of cart pushers across the Lagos metropolis remained banned.

The LAWMA boss said that the cart pushers are responsible indiscriminate waste dumping at unauthorised locations across the city, which according to him, is in clear violation of environmental laws of the state. Beyond environmental nuisance, the LAWMA boss observed that cart pushers also pose a threat to the security of residents, alleging that many cart pushers move around with dangerous weapons like knives, machetes and others, to perpetrate criminal activities.

Odunbomi said: “We will not allow anyone or group of persons to derail the ongoing efforts to make the environment better. Criminal elements have hidden under this guise to carry out heinous crimes. If there are no carts to push, they will get other jobs. They remain the biggest threat to our efforts at attaining the environmental sustainability agenda.

 

