Lawmaker bemoans sliding education infrastructure in Ebonyi

The lawmaker representing Afikpo-North and Afikpo- South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey Enwo, has bemoaned the declining state of educational infrastructure in Ebonyi State.

He, however, expressed his determination to chage the narrative in his constituency, even as he lamented that classroom facilities in many public primary and secondary schools across the state are dilapidated due to several years of neglect and lack of maintenance by the government.

Igariwey, who spoke after he flagged-off new projects at public schools in Amasiri, said that he considers the provision of congenial learning environment for students a priority, while he sees investment in education as a sure way of securing the destiny of the younger generation.

 

The projects he flagged-off include the construction of a link road to Central School, Amasiri; construction of a new examination hall and the rehabilitation of a classroom block at Amasiri Secondary School in Afikpo-North Local Government Area.

It will be recall that within the past six years, the lawmaker had built and donated a six-classroom block to Ejikewu Primary School in Owutu-Edda; renovated examination hall and donated school buses to some government secondary schools within the constituency.

Besides, he noted that he had also paid WAEC and NECO registration fees for all the Senior Secondary School (SS3) students of Government Secondary, Owutu-Edda, his alma mater; and paid WAEC and NECO registration fees for four students in each public secondary school in Afikpo- North and Afikpo South Local Government Areas; as well as paid the Common Entrance Examination fees for indigent pupils in some schools in the constituency.

Igariwey also recalled that he has donated books, laboratory equipment, educational and teaching materials to pupils and teachers in over 15 primary and secondary schools in his constituency.

 

