Lawmaker charges FG to engage traditional institution on insecurity

A Member House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/ Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, in Oyo State and also Ayedero of Yoruba land, Hon. Shina Pellet, has called on the Federal Government to engage the traditional institution and youth on restoration of peace and unity in the country. He made this call yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gwandu, Alh. Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, at his Palace.

He added that the issue of insecurity is the responsibility of everyone, especially the traditional rulers as they have a vital role to play in the society. Shina Peller expressed his worries at the growing state of insecurity in the country as the election draws near. He also stated that the peace tour started from Minna where they paid a similar visit to the Emir of Minna as well as former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

 

