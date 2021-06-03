News

Lawmaker chides govs for not implementing autonomy for Assemblies

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Governors of the 36 states of Nigeria have been accused of holding the country to ransom following their refusal to implement the autonomy for the Houses of Assemblies and the Judiciary. The member, representing Bosso Constituency in Niger state House of Assembly, Honorable Madaki Malik while speaking with Journalists in Minna stated that it is unconstitutional for only one arm of government to be operating for three months without any contribution from the other arms of government. Bosso stated that the people are suffering and social menaces are increasing because only one arm of government has been functional for the past three months.

He declared that for the Governors to refuse implementing section 121 subsection 3 of the constitution which made provision for the autonomy of state Houses of Assemblies and the Judiciary, they have contravened the law and adequate action needed to be taken. Accordingly, he said “in the 8th Assembly, there was an amendment in the constitution, the section 121 sub-section 3 was an amendment in the constitution because the people agitated for it, so what happened from 2018 to date that the Governors are saying that they cannot obey the constitution?.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Residents jubilate as Oyetola inaugurates Ejigbo-Ara, Ede township road

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The monarchs in Ede Federal Constituency on Tuesday threw their weights behind the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for prioritising the welfare and wellbeing of their subjects.   This is even as the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Ambassador Adejare Bello, revealed that what the three former number three citizens from the […]
News

Situation in Libya critical for Nigeria, others –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…elections to hold in Libya soon,says PCL Chair President Muhammadu Buhari has said the stability or instability in Libya has implications for countries in the Lake Chad Basin area and Nigeria. The President said this yesterday while hosting the Chairman, Presidential Council of Libya (PCL), Mohammed Younis Menfi in the Presidential Villa. According to his […]
News

2021: Glo congratulates Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Data grandmasters, Globacom, has charged Nigerians to look on the bright side of life as a new year begins, saying “there are reasons to be thankful despite the daunting challenges of 2020.” Globacom in a goodwill message on the occasion of entering the new year urged Nigerians to be positive about the future and to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica