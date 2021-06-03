Lawmaker chides govs for not implementing autonomy for Assemblies

Governors of the 36 states of Nigeria have been accused of holding the country to ransom following their refusal to implement the autonomy for the Houses of Assemblies and the Judiciary. The member, representing Bosso Constituency in Niger state House of Assembly, Honorable Madaki Malik while speaking with Journalists in Minna stated that it is unconstitutional for only one arm of government to be operating for three months without any contribution from the other arms of government. Bosso stated that the people are suffering and social menaces are increasing because only one arm of government has been functional for the past three months.

He declared that for the Governors to refuse implementing section 121 subsection 3 of the constitution which made provision for the autonomy of state Houses of Assemblies and the Judiciary, they have contravened the law and adequate action needed to be taken. Accordingly, he said “in the 8th Assembly, there was an amendment in the constitution, the section 121 sub-section 3 was an amendment in the constitution because the people agitated for it, so what happened from 2018 to date that the Governors are saying that they cannot obey the constitution?.

Like this: Like Loading...