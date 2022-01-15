News

Lawmaker commends Omo Agege for projects execution in Delta Central

The House of Representatives member representing Ughelli, Udu federal constituency, Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, yesterday commended the Deputy President of the Nigeria Senate, Obaisi Ovie Omo-Agege for thousands of projects brought to Delta Central Senatorial District. In a statement personally signed, Hon. Waive charged benefiting communities to protect the projects and using them to benefit their standard of living.

The projects, which span all sectors include roads, water, schools, electricity, health, solar, empowerment, and training affect almost every community in Delta Central Senatorial District and others in Delta State. Waive noted, especially the DSP’s concern for people, and his hard work to bring development home. He commended the efforts of Omo-Agege, a lawyer by profession, saying what he has achieved is unprecedented. He therefore called on the people to continue to pray for the deputy senate President and support him for continuous development and for the achievement of his 2023 aspirations.

 

