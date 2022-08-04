Lawmaker commends residents for Osun poll

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ijesha South, Lawrence Ayeni, has commended members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for their peaceful conduct during the July 16 Osun State governorship election. The lawmaker gave the commendation at the monthly Ayeni Foundation prayer programme in Ilesa. He called on the residents to continue to support the APC despite losing the election to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Some of the beneficiaries of the Ayeni Foundation are Mrs Ikoyi Sola Babatunde, Afolabi Oluwakemi and Sueeb Suliat praised the foundation for assisting the underprivileged, praying to God to give Ayeni victory in all of his political ambitions. The legislator urged the people to support his

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...