Lawmaker demands resignation of Abia gov., others over salary arrears

The member representing Aba South in the Abia State House of Assembly, Obinna Ichita, has called for the resignation of Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the deputy governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, the commissioners for Health, Finance and the Accountant General of the state, over the 12 months salary arrears owed staff of the Health Management Board (HMB) and other agencies. Ichita, who described the development as embarrassing despite numerous sources of revenue available to the government, said 12 months’ salary arrears was too heavy to be ignored.

Reacting to the development via a release made available to Saturday Telegraph yesterday, the lawmaker said: “It is worrisome that such essential service providers are treated in such a despicable manner as described in the report in some national dailies, that they had to publicly protest in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.” According to him: “While Abians continue to suffer the failure of Abia State government to provide basic infrastructure for the people, we cannot ignore and/or tolerate the deliberate attempt by same government to indirectly sentence the citizens to death through non -payment of the salaries.

“I strongly agree with the majority of our people, who maintain that non-payment of salaries to any worker is against the biblical injunction that a worker desires his wages.’’ He called on; “all men of good conscience” to ‘‘rise and demand immediate explanation from Abia State government as to why workers in the health management board and indeed in other agencies and establishments in Abia State are being owned many months of salary arrears, even as the state receives revenue from a plethora of sources other than the statutory allocation from the Federation Account, details of which is in the public domain.”

