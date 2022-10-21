News

Lawmaker disagrees with Abia govt over CBN loan denial claim

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Member representing Aba South in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Obinna Ichita, has advised the state government to stop deceiving people with hollow propaganda that an individual stopped it from obtaining a Central Bank loan, but account for the huge financial receipts without commensurate project execution.

Ichita, who was miffed by “report credited to some associates and agents of Abia State government, that a certain presidential candidate stopped the Central Bank of Nigeria from disbursing the money meant for the construction of Ariaria Market in Abia,” described it as, “a fat lie and nothing but another hackneyed propaganda technique.” “I challenged the state government to disclose what it has achieved with over N100 billion loan it has incurred in domestic debt. This is different from other sources of revenue like; statutory allocation, ecological fund, 13 per cent derivation, financial donations from international donor agencies.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anguish, disbelief as family buries two sons assassinated by kinsman’s hired killers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

…father decries spending N500,000 on autopsy There was unimaginable agony at Umungwa village, Obowo Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State on Saturday, as two brothers, Bright and Victory Chima strangled to death in their father’s residence in Aba, Abia State was buried. Tears rained, sorrow saturated the atmosphere, men, women and children cried beyond […]

Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi
News

Akinyemi remains unwavering in patriotism, loyalty at 80, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi remains unwavering in patriotism and loyalty as he turns 80 Tuesday. The President, in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, congratulated the scholar, administrator, publisher and highly resourceful diplomat on the milestone. He joined the academia and the media […]
News

Buhari: Why I vetoed Electoral Bill to Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, explained to the Senate, his decision to withhold presidential assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 passed by the National Assembly. President Buhari’s position was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, which he read during plenary, after the chamber came out from a one hour […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica