Lawmaker disagrees with Abia govt over CBN loan denial claim

Member representing Aba South in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Obinna Ichita, has advised the state government to stop deceiving people with hollow propaganda that an individual stopped it from obtaining a Central Bank loan, but account for the huge financial receipts without commensurate project execution.

Ichita, who was miffed by “report credited to some associates and agents of Abia State government, that a certain presidential candidate stopped the Central Bank of Nigeria from disbursing the money meant for the construction of Ariaria Market in Abia,” described it as, “a fat lie and nothing but another hackneyed propaganda technique.” “I challenged the state government to disclose what it has achieved with over N100 billion loan it has incurred in domestic debt. This is different from other sources of revenue like; statutory allocation, ecological fund, 13 per cent derivation, financial donations from international donor agencies.”

