Lawmaker doles out N10m with 40 tricycles in Kebbi

The member representing Koko- Besse/Maiyama Federal constituency in Kebbi State, Hon. Dr. Shehu Muhammed, yesterday doled out N10 million and distributed fifty tricycles alongside some other items to the electorate as succour in fulfillment of his campaign promises.

The distribution, which was done in Maiyama Local Government, had a total number of 400 tricycles distributed across the two local governments of his constituency.

Muhammed promised to leave no stone unturned in delivering the dividend of democracy to his people, adding that the tricycles would be allotted to youths, especially unemployed ones among them, in order to improve their living standard. He noted that the people of his constituency had been yearnings for even development, especially in the area of human capacity building;

“Therefore I have secured water and rural roads development projects from the Federal Government, which will soon take off,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of Maiyama Local Government Area, Alhaji Zaiyanu Mohammad Maiyama, expressed satisfaction over the gesture, assuring the people that under his watch, the distribution would be equitable

