Lawmaker donates educational materials, decries decayed facilities

A member of House of Representatives, representing Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Hon. Iduma Igariwey has expressed dismay over poor conditions of public schools in the state.

This was as he said that he was deeply pained by the way the state government abandoned public schools across the state, especially those in his constituency, to decay to unimaginable levels.

Igariwey expressed his impression on public schools in the state at Enohia Itim in Afikpo North Local Government Area, while flagging off the distribution of educational materials to some schools in the constituency.

He lamented that public schools that are key in driving socio-economic, political and religious well-being of the society, had become neglected and that people now resorted to enroll their children and wards in private schools that are not affordable.

The lawmaker added: “In some of these state schools, there are no school furniture such as desks, tables and chairs for the pupils and their teachers. In some cases, pupils either sit on bare floors, cement or mud blocks or other improvised platforms that are scandalously unsuitable for academic activity.

“Majority of the buildings in these schools are in a total state of disrepair, as roofs and ceilings are in such messy and dangerous conditions.” Piqued by the worrisome level of dilapidation of the school structures, Igariwey pledged his readiness that he would continue to do his best to better the lots of his constituents, especially in the area of education development.

While adding that he had already mapped out plans to provide quality and decent furniture to no fewer than five schools in the constituency, the lawmaker assured the schools that the furniture would be delivered before the end of this month.

he however, urged the communities and schools that will benefit from the gesture to protect and maintain the furniture for the purpose they were meant to serve, even as the lawmaker further stated that he was deploying concrete pavement to construct internal roads within Government Secondary School, Owutu Edda, and also rebuild the school’s Refectory/Assembly Hall, which had since collapsed several years ago.

Igariwey, who built and donated a block of classrooms at Ejikewu Primary School in Edda, Afikpo South LGA, had also supplied science laboratory equipment/materials to many secondary schools in the constituency.

Like this: Like Loading...