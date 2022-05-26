News

Lawmaker donates N100m to offset WAEC, NECO exam fees

The Chairman, House Committee on Navy and member representing Pankshin/Kanke/ Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau State, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has presented a cheque of N100 million to offset the WAEC and NECO examination fees of indigent students in public and private schools within his constituency. He noted that the initiative was to assist parents of indigent students who could not afford to register WAEC, NECO for their children for lack of funds. Gagdi made the presentation yesterday at his constituency office in Pankshin after the presentation of 350 motorcycles and nine vehicles to delegates, party officials and stakeholders of APC in the constituency. “As usual in my commitment with the people, it is an empowerment programme for three local governments that is made up of Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam.

 

