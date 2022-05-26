Lawmaker donates N100m to offset WAEC, NECO exam fees

The Chairman, House Committee on Navy and member representing Pankshin/Kanke/ Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau State, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has presented a cheque of N100 million to offset the WAEC and NECO examination fees of indigent students in public and private schools within his constituency. He noted that the initiative was to assist parents of indigent students who could not afford to register WAEC, NECO for their children for lack of funds. Gagdi made the presentation yesterday at his constituency office in Pankshin after the presentation of 350 motorcycles and nine vehicles to delegates, party officials and stakeholders of APC in the constituency. “As usual in my commitment with the people, it is an empowerment programme for three local governments that is made up of Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam.
JUST IN! Again, court orders arrest of ex-petroleum minister, Diezani
The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, issued an arrest warrant against a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, over corruption charges pending against her. It is the second arrest warrant to be issued against the ex-minister, who is believed to have fled to the United Kingdom since leaving office in 2015.
Owner of Collapsed Ikoyi Building, Femi Osibona, Is Dead
Femi Osibona, the owner of the collapsed 21-storey building is dead. Popular journalist, Dele Momodu, confirmed Osibona's death via his Instagram page on Thursday evening. Osibona's body was discovered among others during the rescue process at the site of the building on Thursday.
'32 Borno villagers killed by Boko Haram are not farmers'
Thirty-two villagers killed in Kala-Balge in Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists were boys picking iron scalps for sale and not farmers as widely reported. The Special Adviser to Governor Babagana Zulum on Media and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, gave the clarification in a statement to journalists in Maiduguri on Wednesday.
