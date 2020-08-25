Lawmaker empowers 200 youths with laptops, tablets

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tunji Ajuloopin, representing Ekiti/Isin/ Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency in the National Assembly has distributed laptops, tablets to no fewer than 200 youths who participated in his digital training programme in Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, towards making them self reliant.

The two-week digital training programme tagged; Ajuloopin Digital Empowerment Programme (ADEP 2020), commenced with the online segment on August 10 with physical training for participants.

Beneficiaries, who were at the end of the training presented with their gadgets and certificates of participation, were also promised take-off grants by Ajuloopin in order for them to be self reliant. Beneficiaries cut across the four councils of the federal constituency.

Speaking at the occasion, the lawmaker said by the digital training programme, he was only contributing his quota towards a drastic reduction in the high rate of unemployment in the country, particularly in his constituency.

