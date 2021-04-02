Lawmaker empowers Yewa South, Ipokia constituents, inaugurates projects

In his effort to alleviate poverty, boost job creation and ensure continuous human capacity development of his people, the lawmaker representing Egbado South/Ipokia Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Kolawole Lawal Mobolorunduro, yesterday empowered his constituents with equipment, cash and scholarships, among others. Speaking at the empowerment programme that took place at Oke Odan town in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, where over 200 pupils and students were awarded scholarships, Mobolorunduro said the support was to help families improve their socio-economic status and be self-reliant. He said: “These tools are to help enhance your means of livelihood. The objective of this is to help you feed yourself and your families in these austere times. I urge all beneficiaries to see these tools as seeds that they would nurture to provide great harvests.”
Related Articles
Gbajabiamila: Parliament should give voice to citizens’ aspirations
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that beyond its primary roles of lawmaking and representation, the parliament should give voice to the aspirations of the citizens. Speaking at a two-day stakeholders’ conference organised by the House Committee on Inter-parliamentary relations and House ad-hoc committee on COVID-19 in Abuja on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IPPIS: Polytechnics not ready for resumption, says ASUP
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has said its members were not ready to resume yet. Rather, they were getting ready to withdraw services without notice, due to the challenges associated with the implementation of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System ( IPPIS). President of ASUP, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, who made this known yesterday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Russia’s COVID-19 cases up 6,852 to 627,646
Russia has confirmed 6,852 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 627,646, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Saturday. The death toll grew by 188 to 8,969, while 393,352 people have now recovered, including 9,200 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)