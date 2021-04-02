News

Lawmaker empowers Yewa South, Ipokia constituents, inaugurates projects

In his effort to alleviate poverty, boost job creation and ensure continuous human capacity development of his people, the lawmaker representing Egbado South/Ipokia Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Kolawole Lawal Mobolorunduro, yesterday empowered his constituents with equipment, cash and scholarships, among others. Speaking at the empowerment programme that took place at Oke Odan town in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, where over 200 pupils and students were awarded scholarships, Mobolorunduro said the support was to help families improve their socio-economic status and be self-reliant. He said: “These tools are to help enhance your means of livelihood. The objective of this is to help you feed yourself and your families in these austere times. I urge all beneficiaries to see these tools as seeds that they would nurture to provide great harvests.”

