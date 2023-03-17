Lawmaker facilitates block of six classrooms at Badagry School

The lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Babatunde Hunpe, has facilitated block of six classrooms at Topo Senior Grammar School, Badagry, Lagos. Speaking at the unavailing of the classrooms, Hunpe said the project is part of his electioneering campaign during 2018 before he was elected represent the constituency. He said: “My people, before i contested 2019 election, i went round Schools in Badagry communities and i saw our children sitting on the floor to receive education. “In some schools, we have closed to 100 students in a classroom, I felt sad then and promised that i will use my office as a lawmaker to solve all these problems. “As a House of Rep-elect, I distributed uniforms to pupils in different primary schools in Badagry. “Today, I have facilitated building of many blocks of classrooms to all schools in Badagry communities and equipped them with furnitures. “There is no part of primary and secondary school in Badagry that we have not touched.” “As a member of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Badagry, i am fulfilled seeing our children receiving education in a conducive environment.”

