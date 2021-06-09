Politics

Lawmaker faults agitation for unicameral legislature

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

*Says executive spends 98 percent of Nigeria’s annual budget

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

A lawmaker representing Akoko Northwest/Northeast federal constituency, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has faulted the proposal for the scrapping of the Senate or revert to a unicameral legislature in the country.
Tunji-Ojo said the clamour for a unicameral legislature was born out  of the paucity of funds to run an effective government in the country  and the perception that the legislature had no role to play in a democratic government.
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and many others, had during the public hearing on the review of the 1999 constitution advocated the scrapping of the Senate in order to conserve funds for other development projects in the country. But the lawmaker, who is the Chairman, House Committed on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said both legislative and judicial arms of government spend just two percent of the annual national budget while the executive arm spend the rest 98 percent.
According to him, the total amount of money that comes to the National Assembly, which includes the National Assembly Service Commission, Public Complaint Commission, Institute of Legislative Study and lawmakers in the two chambers, is less than one percent of the N7 trillion annual budget. The total amount, according to him, is N135billion.
Tunji-Ojo said there is no need to canvas for the scrapping of the Senate if the citizens know the functions of the legislative arm of government and how they perform their oversight functions to check the excesses of the executive.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Youths must know when to return to negotiating table after protest –Lagos lawmaker, Abiodun Tobun

Posted on Author OLUDOTUN OSHUNRINADE

Peace might have returned to Nigeria at the moment, but the wanton destruction of lives and properties following the #ENDSARS protest was least expected by an average Nigerian. A lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Epe Constituency 1, Hon. Abiodun Tobun, speaks extensively on this issue and related matters in this interview […]
Politics

‘Why Awgu zone should produce Enugu’s next governor’

Posted on Author By Comr Akpa Francis

  “T he point of modern propaganda isn’t only to misinform or push an agenda. It is to exhaust your critical thinking, to annihilate truth.” -Garry Kasparov.     There is no doubt that the phrase “zoning arrangement” in Enugu State has become a tradition that has been deceitfully planted in the mind of Ndi […]
Politics

Only electronic voting’ll ensure free, fair elections –Akintoye

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU,

‘Restructuring shouldn’t be about Nigeria’s break-up’     Chief Charles Akintoye is a former Acting National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a chieftain of the party in Lagos State. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the 2023 general election, security challenges in the country and the clamour for restructuring, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica