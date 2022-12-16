News

Lawmaker inaugurates 350-capacity ICT, vocational centre

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

A National Assembly member representing Anaocha-Dunukofia-Njikoka Federal Constituency in Anambra State, Dozie Nwankwo, yesterday inaugurated a 350-capacity centre for Development and ICT at Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state. This is as Governor Charles Soludo has urged politicians and those in the private sector to invest more on skill and vocational education in order to guarantee the future of youths and children yet unborn. At the event, Nwankwo revealed that he conceived and initiated the centre owing to the challenges his constituents are facing in skill development and accessing of web information.

He said: “In this age that the world has become a global village, every effort must be made to provide ICT facilities for our people and I took up this construction and equipping as my widows mite in skill development, acquisition and ICT in my constituency. “The ICT HUB is fully equipped with modern facilities for ICT experiences and training and for skill development/ acquisition. The capacity is for 250 computers but currently it is equipped with 150 fully installed and functional systems”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu gives spare parts dealers 90 days to elect leaders

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has directed the interim leadership of the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association Nigeria (ASPAMDA) to conduct elections in the next 60 days or 90 days.   The deadline is aimed at ending the leadership  crisis in the market since 2018. Sanwo-Olu took the decision after meeting with […]
News Top Stories

Attack on Kukah shows Nigeria in deep mess-Anglican Bishop

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Bishop of Kaduna Diocese, Anglican Communion, Bishop Timothy Yahaya, yesterday said the recent attacks by some Nigerians of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Bishop Hassan Matthew Kukah, over his comment on insecurity in the country has shown that the country is in a deep mess. Yahaya said if a personality like Kukah, who spoke […]
News

Buhari donates 22 cows to military officers in Katsina, returns to Abuja

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday donated 22 cows to military officers serving in Katsina and his home town, Daura, Katsina State, before returning to Abuja after eight days working visit. According to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari donated five cows each to the Brigade and Air Force base in Katsina, the state capital and five […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica