Lawmaker inaugurates 350-capacity ICT, vocational centre

A National Assembly member representing Anaocha-Dunukofia-Njikoka Federal Constituency in Anambra State, Dozie Nwankwo, yesterday inaugurated a 350-capacity centre for Development and ICT at Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state. This is as Governor Charles Soludo has urged politicians and those in the private sector to invest more on skill and vocational education in order to guarantee the future of youths and children yet unborn. At the event, Nwankwo revealed that he conceived and initiated the centre owing to the challenges his constituents are facing in skill development and accessing of web information.

He said: “In this age that the world has become a global village, every effort must be made to provide ICT facilities for our people and I took up this construction and equipping as my widows mite in skill development, acquisition and ICT in my constituency. “The ICT HUB is fully equipped with modern facilities for ICT experiences and training and for skill development/ acquisition. The capacity is for 250 computers but currently it is equipped with 150 fully installed and functional systems”.

