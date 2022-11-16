Lawmaker inaugurates campaign team for Atiku in Ondo

Ondo State House of Assembly’s Minority Leader Rasheed Elegbeleye has inaugurated a campaign team in support of the presidential candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the party’s candidates of the party in the state. Elegbeleye, who inaugurated the Atiku Door-to-Door Campaign Team in the Akoko North East Local Govern- ment Area, said his decision was to ensure that all candidates of the party win in the next year’s election. The team, which was inaugurated yesterday has 260 members including party leaders across the 13 wards in Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state. Speaking at inauguration, Elegbeleye who is also the Minority Leader of the Sunshine State House of Assembly, said the team would work hand in glove with party members to ensure outright victory for the PDP family.

