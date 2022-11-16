Lawmaker inaugurates campaign team for Atiku in Ondo

Ondo State House of Assembly’s Minority Leader Rasheed Elegbeleye has inaugurated a campaign team in support of the presidential candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the party’s candidates of the party in the state. Elegbeleye, who inaugurated the Atiku Door-to-Door Campaign Team in the Akoko North East Local Govern- ment Area, said his decision was to ensure that all candidates of the party win in the next year’s election. The team, which was inaugurated yesterday has 260 members including party leaders across the 13 wards in Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state. Speaking at inauguration, Elegbeleye who is also the Minority Leader of the Sunshine State House of Assembly, said the team would work hand in glove with party members to ensure outright victory for the PDP family.
Delta: Nothing’ll stop Urhobo from producing next governor – Gbagi
A governorship aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election in Delta State, Kenneth Olorogon Gbagi has said that that nothing will stop the Urhobo nation from producing the next governor of the state in 2023. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, during his familiarisation visit to the […]
US Indictment: Arewa youths ask FG to protect Onyema
The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has urged the Federal Government to protect the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, following the controversy over his said indictment in the United States in 2019. The youths in a statement yesterday said the said indictment is being used and promoted deliberately “to malign the […]
45,140 students benefit from SPDC/SEPLAT empowerment programme
The Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, SPDC/SEPLAT, Mr. Roger Brown, said yesterday that the firm has impacted on no fewer than 45,140 students since the inception of the Pearl Quiz competition in 2012. Brown stated this during the NNPDC/SEPLAG Pearl Quiz competition in which St. Michael Academy, Benin in Edo State, emerged winner […]
