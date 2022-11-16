News

Lawmaker inaugurates campaign team for Atiku in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

Ondo State House of Assembly’s Minority Leader Rasheed Elegbeleye has inaugurated a campaign team in support of the presidential candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the party’s candidates of the party in the state. Elegbeleye, who inaugurated the Atiku Door-to-Door Campaign Team in the Akoko North East Local Govern- ment Area, said his decision was to ensure that all candidates of the party win in the next year’s election. The team, which was inaugurated yesterday has 260 members including party leaders across the 13 wards in Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state. Speaking at inauguration, Elegbeleye who is also the Minority Leader of the Sunshine State House of Assembly, said the team would work hand in glove with party members to ensure outright victory for the PDP family.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta: Nothing’ll stop Urhobo from producing next governor – Gbagi

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A governorship aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election in Delta State, Kenneth Olorogon Gbagi has said that that nothing will stop the Urhobo nation from producing the next governor of the state in 2023. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, during his familiarisation visit to the […]
News Top Stories

US Indictment: Arewa youths ask FG to protect Onyema

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has urged the Federal Government to protect the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, following the controversy over his said indictment in the United States in 2019. The youths in a statement yesterday said the said indictment is being used and promoted deliberately “to malign the […]
News

45,140 students benefit from SPDC/SEPLAT empowerment programme

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, SPDC/SEPLAT, Mr. Roger Brown, said yesterday that the firm has impacted on no fewer than 45,140 students since the inception of the Pearl Quiz competition in 2012. Brown stated this during the NNPDC/SEPLAG Pearl Quiz competition in which St. Michael Academy, Benin in Edo State, emerged winner […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica