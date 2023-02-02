News

Lawmaker inaugurates healthcare centre, others in Badagry

The lawmaker representing Badagry Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Babatunde Hunpe, has inaugurated a primary healthcare centre as well as blocks of 33 classrooms in Badagry. Speaking shortly before inaugurating the classrooms, Hunpe said the health centre and blocks of classrooms were his last set of projects as he was getting to the end of his tenure in office. Hunpe said: “Everything that you see her today is because I was given an opportunity by the All Progressives Party (APC). It is the party that gave me the platform to perform.

“So, the time has come again and our party is on the ballot again, I am appealing to you all to come out and vote for all APC candidates in the general elections. “Starting from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, Dr Idiat Adebule, the Senatorial candidate, Sesi Wingah and the two assembly candidates here in Badagry. “Those that have not collected their Permanent Voters Cards should go and do so because this is the opportunity for them to vote for APC. I advise all of you to embrace peace during the general elections.”

 

