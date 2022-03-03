News

Lawmaker kick-starts work on 37km electrification

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

A lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) at the National Assembly, Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo), has kick-started work on the 37.4km electrification of Inikorogha, an Ijaw enclave in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State. Idahosa, who represents Ovia Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber, yesterday kickstarted the project with the laying of 37.4 kilometres concrete poles for the 33 KVA line from Udo to Inikorogha.

He said the project, which is part of his over 68 constituencies (ongoing and completed), is meant to give the people a new lease of life. Idahosa, however, added that this was the first time that the Ijaw community would be connected to the National Grid and had relied on generating sets for years, saying: “It was my promise to them during the campaign and I am happy that it is coming to fruition.” The lawmaker further noted: “I was made to understand that the last generating set used by the community and which was donated to them during the Navy Captain Anthony Oyeregbulem-led Military Administration in the state, broke down over 25 years ago and those who can afford personal generators have to rely on them ever since.

 

Our Reporters

