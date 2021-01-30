Metro & Crime

Lawmaker kills armed robber, injures others in Sokoto

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

House of Representatives member, Abdullahi Balarabe Salame has disclosed that he killed one of the Gunmen that stormed his home, on Friday midnight.
They attacked his residence in the Bado area of Sokoto around 3am.
Salame, who represents Gwadabawa/Illela federal constituency, disclosed that he killed one of the assailants.
“I was attacked in my house in Sokoto by armed robbers. But by Allah’s powers, I was able to shoot and kill one, and injured some,” he said.
The lawmaker also shared photos of the foiled attack.
Salame, a former Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, is a 2023 governorship aspirant.
“They came to destroy him. Allah (SWT) did not give them the opportunity because Allah (SWT) promised to protect anyone who stands for truth and trust.
“This attack is not the first time. It has been done to the people who stand because the society is facing this kind of challenge,” a supporter, Bilal Goronyo wrote on Facebook.
Sokoto State Police Command confirmed the incident, reports PM News.
The spokesman, ASP Muhammad Sadiq said the robbery attempt was thwarted by the swift response of the joint metropolitan police patrol.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos shuts down illegal COVID-19 lab in Banana Island

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Saturday said it had shut down the operations of a private laboratory in Banana Island carrying out COVID-19 tests without the required government approval. Banana Island is one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the state. The ministry said the lab, Acouns Medical Laboratory and Diagnostic […]
Metro & Crime

Patients stranded as resident doctors embark on strike

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Regina Otokpa and Musa Pam

NARD shuns Ehanire, Ngige’s pleas   Health workers to down tools Sept 14     Patients were yesterday stranded in hospitals across the country as resident doctors embarked on strike.   The doctors under the auspices of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had on Friday declared an indefinite strike following government’s failure to […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun schools reopen Aug 4, worship centres Aug 14 – Abiodun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

Ogun State government has announced the lifting of the ban earlier placed on schools and worship centres across the state. While public and private schools in the state would resume classes on Tuesday, August 4 to prepare students for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams, worship centres, including churches and mosques, will reopen for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica