Lawmaker Laments Power Outage In Ebonyi Communities, Begins Electricity Projects

The Member representing Ikwo/ Ezza-South Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah has lamented the lack of power in some communities in the constituency.

To this end, he has embarked on electricity projects in those communities to tackle the power problems.

Ogah, the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Poverty Alleviation who won his re-election at the just concluded general election, has commenced rural electrification in Okpuitumo lgberi in Ikwo Local Government Area in the constituency.

He noted that the project was to show gratitude to the community for voting for him at the poll.

Ogah said the electricity will serve many purposes for the people of the community, including sufficient power supply in the different villages, adequate and advanced storage of their farm products, and other agricultural services.

“The power outage in some of the communities has crumbled businesses and this has stood as a deficit in the management of businesses by the women and farmers in the village.

“This and many more have propelled us into the action of eradicating and curbing total darkness in the rural areas”.

“The developmental project is not ending at Okpuitumo. Other communities are benefitting too. Our bridge construction work is ongoing at Ndufu Echara and Okpoto Egu in Ikwo Local Government Area.

“It is part of our duty and responsibility to bring dividends of democracy and sustainable development in rural communities of our constituency and we shall stop at nothing to ensure that this is achieved for the masses, Ogah said.

He enjoined the community leaders and security agencies to guide the different projects in the villages to avoid vandalisation and abuses.

