Lawmaker lauds Buhari on border reopening, agric devt

Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Tolu Odebiyi, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the recent reopening of land borders closed in 2019. He described it as a good move that will end suffering in the affected areas and improve trade. Odebiyi stated that the gesture was a good development, which will go a long way in alleviating the economic hardship of the people in his constituency. He also spoke on ways to further enhance the attainment of good development in Nigeria.

The lawmaker, who disclosed this in a chat with New Telegraph, said that the policy initiative by the Federal Government had gone a long way in addressing problems like smuggling, trafficking in arms, irregular migrations, importation of banned items like foreign rice and textiles and myriads of trans-border crimes, which necessitated the border closure. Odebiyi, the Acting Chairman of Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), tasked the Nigerian border officials to be more diligent and professional in manning the borders so as to prevent the country from being a dumping ground for sub-standard products originating from other nations.

He thanked his colleagues in the National Assembly for supporting his Bill, which seeks to establish the National Institute for Border Studies (NIBS) at Imeko, Ogun State, to provide for teaching, research, instruction and training of students in border management and other related matters. The Bill, which was passed by both chambers of the National Assembly, and awaiting presidential assent, when signed into law and the institute established, the development would go a long way in addressing the problems at the borders, he stated. It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had disclosed that he re-opened the borders when government could not stop rice smuggling into the country. The president also explained that he opened the borders, especially around the troubled North, because he wanted the armed forces to hold on to their constitutional duties to secure the borders.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...