Lawmaker lifts over 100 Abia schools with educational materials

More than 100 public primary and secondary schools in Arochukwu/ Ohafia Federal Constituency of Abia State have benefited from the educational and instructional materials distributed to the schools by a member of House of Representatives, Hon. Uko Nkole, representing the federal constituency in the National Assembly

 

. The distribution of the educational materials worth over N200 million was flagged off by the lawmaker at the Abia Community Primary School and Amangwu Community School both in Ohafia Local Government Area. While distributing the items,

 

Nkole explained that the educational materials being distributed to public schools in the constituency were in response to an appeal made by the teachers working in schools across the federal constituency during a meeting with them in 2017.

 

The lawmaker noted that the gesture would go a long way in complementing the efforts of the Governor OkezieIkpeazu-administration towards providing qualitative and affordable education to the people of the state.

He further explained that the materials, including school band, white board, modern classroom desks, among others, saying these would serve as part of his strategy to boost enrollment in public schools, particularly in the area.

 

Nkole, however, assured the people that the materials would cover the 186 public schools in Arochukwu/ Ohafia federal constituency, even as he urged the school management and pupils to make judicious use of the materials.

 

He called on the youths in the area to provide security for the materials in order to serve the purpose they were meant for, commending the teachers for their steadfastness and commitment in inculcating good morals in the pupils.

 

Thus, the lawmaker, who directed that the modern classroom desks should be properly distributed to all classes based on performance of the students as part of strategies to challenge others to wake up and take their studies seriously, stressed the need for more qualified teachers in public schools as well as the reduction in the burden on parents.

 

Besides, Nkole also spoke on the need to regularise the employment of PTA teachers in schools across the country, however, promised to renovate the classroom blocks at Abia Ohafia Community. In their separate remarks, the traditional ruler of Abia community,

Ezieogo Emmanuel Amah Ebere; the President General of the community, Nduka Okwara and the Head-Teacher of Akanu Ohafia Community School, Mrs. Precious Obidiya, therefore, lauded Nkole, saying through his numerous projects spread across the federal constituency, he has distinguished himself as a true “servant-leader.”

 

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Amangwu Ohafia community, Ezieogo Akuma Nmecha and the President General of the community, Olugu Kalu Ugba, the Head Teacher of Amangwu Ohafia Community School, Mrs. Ume Dina George, noted that the federal lawmaker has continued to show example in all spheres of life and prayed God to continue to bless him.

