Lawmaker mobilises 500 N-Power beneficiaries, volunteers for Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A member of the House of Representatives in Lagos State, Babatunde Hunpe, has said he will mobilise over 500 N-Power beneficiaries and volunteers in his constituency for the reelection of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Speaking at the programme in Lagos on Tuesday Hunpe commended the people for coming out en mass to vote for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Hunpe said: “Our Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Kadri Hamzat will be contesting the coming governorship election on March 11.

“We have to reciprocate the good gestures by ensuring that we redouble our efforts come March 11 and vote for the governor and his deputy and the two candidates of APC going to the House of Assembly. “We have not disappointed our president-elect, Senator-Elect and Repelect, my people, we can do it again. “My people in N-Power and others, you have been selected for this great task of winning this election.”

