Lawmaker, others laud Senator Kalu’s infrastructural revolution in Abia North

The member representing Arochukwu State constituency, Dr. Mike Ukoha, has lauded Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for the uncommon infrastructural transformation going on in Abia North    Hon Ukoha, who said this in Arochukwu after he accompanied the senator in the inspection of the road construction in Arochukwu, said the senatorial district never had it so good.

 

“We are so excited. This is the first time since 1999 that the community has seen a senator who has embarked on projects like this,” he said, adding that he was going to do more roads.

 

The lawmaker said the economic benefits of the project are enormous. “The economic benefit is so much because it will enable the people to bring their farm products to the market,” he said.

 

According to him, with the construction and rehabilitation of roads in Arochukwu and Abia North in general, the journey to the state capital, where they can easily sell their products at good price, is made shorter and easier for the farmers. The lawmaker who has concluded plans to join APC, did not lose sight of the electoral value of the senator’s gesture.

 

“The electoral value is so much. The people will definitely vote APC,” Hon Ukoha said. Also speaking, Mazi Ike Okoronkwo, who hosted the senator after the inspection, said the people of Arochukwu would ever remain grateful to the Senate Chief Whip for bringing critical infrastructure to the community.

 

 

He said that what other representatives and government have not been able to achieve what Senator Kalu has done for the people of Aro. Okoronkwo assured of his continued support for the senator and the APC.

