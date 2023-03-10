Lawmaker partners LASTMA, LAGESC on Sanwo-Olu re-election bid

The representative of Badagry in the House of Representatives, Babatunde Hunpe, has partnered with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) on Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s re-election bid. Hunpe said there was a need to educate youths and workers to ensure continuity in the Lagos government.

He said: “We should not allow someone to come overnight and say he wants to destroy what we have built. “LASTMA and LAGESC are the creation of this government, we need to call ourselves together as brothers and families, talk to ourselves and wake up from slumber. “Maybe some of us are sleeping before and we don’t know the gravity of what is happening. “This is just a wakeup call on them to ensure they vote e-mass for Sanwo-Olu and all APC candidates in Badagry.” The Director of Operations, LASTMA, Peter Emmanuel, said they have to come together to ensure continuity in order to feed our families. He said: “This is where I got my job and feed my family. This is just to tell our people that we should ensure continuity in order to feed our families.”

