Lawmaker promises job opportunities for youths

Sen. Sodiq Umar (APCKwara North Senatorial District) has promised to focus on jobs opportunity for youths and help subsistence farmers to transform to mechanised farming. Umar made this promise in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, while commenting on his re-election. According to him, agriculture is a source of livelihood of people of my constituency and I am ready to help them to have more knowledge and equipment that would make them involved in mechanised farming. Umar observed that unemployment was very high in our society, saying it has contributed to high poverty rate in the country. “And, now that embargo has been lifted on employment, I will focus on human capital development in order to eradicate poverty in Kwara. “That is to say that beyond those who get white collar jobs, not every body have the skills or certificates. “We need to find low funding mechanism for famers, traders, women and youths just to fight against poverty in our society. “This includes the artisans because they are large in population, but their needs are smaller. “If you really want to reduce poverty, you have to start from artisans, petty traders, market women and so on; that is going to be my priority,” Umar said. The senator expressed gratitude to the people of his constituency for the trust they have in by re-electing him, promising that he would not betray the confidence reposed in him.
Related Articles
Petrol subsidy to bite harder as oil price rises to $112 a barrel
*Highest since 2011 Global oil prices pulled a surprise on Wednesday, trading above $110 a barrel amid supply disruptions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The development is coming even as the United States and other member states of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil reserves to tame rising […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Unemployment: NUFBTE president cautions FG over technology influx
…says NLC’ll act appropriately on price hike The National President of National Union of Food Beverage & Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), Comrade Lateef Oyelekan, has called on the Federal Government to be wary of modern technology that has the capacity to deepen unemployment in the country. Oyelekan, who disclosed this in Lagos, also faulted reports of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NGX lists BUA Cement’s N115bn bond
Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited yesterday listed BUA Cement Plc’s N115 billion 7-Year Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond issue, the first listing in the NGX era. The listing was commemorated with a digital Closing Gong Ceremony featuring the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), BUA Cement Plc, Engr. Yusuf Haliru Binji. Speaking at the ceremony, the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)