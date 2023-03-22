Lawmaker promises job opportunities for youths

Sen. Sodiq Umar (APCKwara North Senatorial District) has promised to focus on jobs opportunity for youths and help subsistence farmers to transform to mechanised farming. Umar made this promise in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, while commenting on his re-election. According to him, agriculture is a source of livelihood of people of my constituency and I am ready to help them to have more knowledge and equipment that would make them involved in mechanised farming. Umar observed that unemployment was very high in our society, saying it has contributed to high poverty rate in the country. “And, now that embargo has been lifted on employment, I will focus on human capital development in order to eradicate poverty in Kwara. “That is to say that beyond those who get white collar jobs, not every body have the skills or certificates. “We need to find low funding mechanism for famers, traders, women and youths just to fight against poverty in our society. “This includes the artisans because they are large in population, but their needs are smaller. “If you really want to reduce poverty, you have to start from artisans, petty traders, market women and so on; that is going to be my priority,” Umar said. The senator expressed gratitude to the people of his constituency for the trust they have in by re-electing him, promising that he would not betray the confidence reposed in him.

