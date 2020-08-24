News

Lawmaker provides succour for Plateau flood victims

The member representing Qua’an Pan, Shendam, Mikang Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Komsol Alphonsus Longgap, has distributed relief materials to ten communities ravaged by flood and windstorm in his constituency.

 

Longgap, who presented the materials at Shendam Local Government Area of the state, said he was determined to alleviate the hardship caused by the flood on his constituents.

 

The relief items include 312 bags of 12kg rice, 312 bags of 12kg gari, 312 bags of 12kg beans, 124 pieces of matrasses, 624 pieces of blankets, 624 pieces of mosquito nets, 600 bags of cement, 600 bundles of roofing sheets, 150 pack of zinc nails, 100 bags of roofing nails, among other items.

 

He said: “I approached NEMA with the names of the nine communities that were first hit by the disaster. They include Kalong, Derli’it, Dense, Shimankar, Angwan Zam, Dung-Kul, Desa, Longvel and Jang.”

 

However, of recent, some other communities within my constituency were also affected by the disaster which include Pangshol, Kuka (Jiban) both in Shendam Local Government Area, with Kwa in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area, and Lalin, Shamang, Koetoes all in Mikang Local Government Area. They were then incorporated and they also benefited from the items donated to us by NEMA.

