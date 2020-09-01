Lawmaker, provost decry college’s poor access road, boosts e-learning

Piqued by the deplorable state of access road leading to the Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State, the lawmaker representing Anambra Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has called for its rehabilitation without further delay to save the staff and students from prolonged distress they face daily on the road.

Ekwunife, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, who decried and frowned over the condition of the road, however, made the call while unveiling the 100 set of electronic tablets, she facilitated to the college through the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) to boost e-learning in the institution.

According to her, the equipment was part of efforts by the Federal Government to equip the nation’s institutions with necessary facilities that will fast track seamless migration to e-learning platforms, which has become the new normal, due to the ravaging global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senator further described the degraded condition of the road as an eyesore that ridicules not only the image of the college, but also that of the state and federal government. “The neglect of the road by both the state and federal government is regrettable and demanded an urgent intervention to remedy the distressed situation,” she explained.

Ekwunife, however, commended the Provost, Dr. Tessy Okoli, for proving the capacity and quality leadership to pilot the affairs of the college effectively, even as she sought more participation of women in leadership positions.

To her, the involvement of women in key strategic leadership positions in the country would go a long way to balance gender disparity, as well as bring about the required competence needed for efficient service delivery.

Ekwunife, who pledged her continued support to the college, urged the provost and her management team not to rest on their oars in taking the institution to higher heights. Responding, Okoli lauded the Senator for providing quality representation for the state in the National Assembly, saying that Ekwunife has been the only political figure from the state since her assumption of office two years ago, that has assisted the college.

This was as he noted that the electronic tablets would go a long way in complementing the efforts of the college in digital learning and also the ongoing plans to establish Information and Communication Technology Academy in the college.

The provost lamented that the various palliative work carried on the road to make it passable had often been washed away by the flood, saying that repeated appeals to the government for the reconstruction of the access road and other internal network of roads in the college had not yielded the desired attention.

She, therefore, expressed optimism that there would be a positive outcome with the support of the Senator and other well-meaning individuals within and outside the state.

