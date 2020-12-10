Lawmaker raises the alarm over extinction of 188 species of wildlife in Edo

The lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State at the National Assembly, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has raised the alarm over the extinction of no fewer than 188 species of wild life animals at the Okomu National Park in the state. This is as he lamented that the trend could spell danger if something urgent was not done by the relevant authorities.

Idahosa, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Legislative Compliance, said that the National Park located at Ovia South -West Local Government Area of the state, had become a safe haven for illegal loggers and poachers.

He, however, noted that these illegal activities had further endangered the lives of about 33 species of mammals and about 150 species of birds, added that the acts of sabotage led to some wildlife animals such as elephants running rampage on farmland, destroying crops and other valuables in some of the local communities.

The lawmaker also pointed out that the illegal activities and the inherent danger had been made known to the National Assembly (NASS) through a motion, but stressed the need for concerted efforts by stakeholders towards addressing the menace.

