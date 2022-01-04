Education

Lawmaker rewards best students with N180,000 cash, prizes

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI Comment(0)

As part of efforts to enhance qualitative education in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State and support students to pursue studies in tertiary institutions across the country, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Suleiman Bauchi has doled out a total sum of N180,000 and other prizes to the overall best students in various secondary schools in the local government area, his constituency. He disclosed this during the award and prize presentation ceremony of the maiden Annual English and Mathematics Olympiad organised by Ningi Emirate Educational Foundation (NIMEF) in Ningi. The Speaker, who was represented by his media aide, Abdul Ahmad Burra explained that education is the bedrock of any society wishing to progress, thus the decision to invest so much into the education of the Ningi Emirate even before he entered politics. While congratulating the winners of the English/Mathematics Olympiad, the lawmaker commendedNIMEFfororganising such aspectacularprogramme, whichhe said, wouldgoalongwayinboosting the morale of secondary students to read hard, as well as expose them and guide them on career choice. Abubakar, however, stated that his annual UTME registration sponsorship and scholarship scheme would be remodeled next year for many students to benefit from the programmes.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

