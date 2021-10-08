News

Lawmaker seeks religious leaders’ intervention in nation building

A member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Success Torhukerhijo, yesterday asked religious leaders to caution political office holders when going astray. In his lecture at the Baptist College of Theology, Igede-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Torhukerhijo, who represents Ese-Odo constituency, charged clerics in the nation to constructively criticise any government policies that are anti-people and undermine development.

In his lecture entitled: “Roles of Pastors In National Transformation,” Torhukerhijo said it was not out of place for religious leaders to check politicians at the helm of affairs of the states and the federation while promulgating obnoxious policies that were against the citizenry.” According to him, the tendencies of humans to be subjective and selfish have however led to the belief by many that church leaders should leave secular politics out of church business. “But it is important for church leaders to get involved in what transpires in the political space because it is in the collective interest of the Nigerian people of all faith for church leaders to draw attention to and condemn the actions.

