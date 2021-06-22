Education

Lawmaker seeks upgrade of Offa Poly to varsity

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

A Senator, representing Kwara South Senatorial District, Oyelola Ashiru, has called for the upgrading of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa in Kwara State to degree awarding institution and other related matters.

 

This was as he said that he had “presented at the plenary a Bill for an Act to amend the Federal Universities of Technology Act Cap F23 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, to establish Federal University of Technology, Offa by upgrading the Federal Polytechnic Offa in Kwara State from a Diploma awarding institution to Degree awarding institution and for other related matters.”

 

The bill, which was read for the first time in the hallowed chamber on April 27, this year, was said to have been referred to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institution and TETFund. Giving a background to the bill, the lawmaker said that the acute limited admission space in Nigerian universities for admission-seeking students necessitated the call for the establishment of more federal universities in order to bridge the gap.

 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), he added had noted that only a few percentage of candidates seeking admission to universities secure admission due to the limited capacity of the institutions.

 

Ashiru, who noted that apart from the fact that the polytechnic has been consistently rated as one of the best 10 polytechnics in the country, which earned it national and international recognition, with a population of over 10,000 students, the polytechnic had also been ranked as the best affiliated institution in the country by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

 

The polytechnic, which has been anchoring IJMB programmes since 2018 in collaboration with Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, according to the lawmaker, had been approved by the NUC to run degree programmes since 2018/2019 academic session in affiliation with the Federal University of Technology, Minna in Niger State, while the polytechnic had also finalised the process of affiliation with the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso respectively.

 

The polytechnic, Ashiru added, has competent and capable lecturers with over 50 PhD holders to train students in the field of Science, Technology and Humanities.

 

He said: “The Federal Polytechnic, Offa has a land mass of 1,050 hectares of which 27 per cent is presently in use, with good road networks, 10 per cent of the road network tarred.

Besides, the institution is blessed with modern infrastructural facilities, such as lecture theatres, well-equipped libraries, standard medical and entrepreneurship centres, as well as hostel facilities that could conveniently accommodate more than 3,000 students, with regular water supply and a supportive host community, with the needed human resources to immediately commence academic session after its conversion to the Federal University of Technology.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

NASU/SSANU: FG promoting corruption in varsities 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…demands forensic audit reports on released allowances from 2013  The Joint Action Committee of Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has accused the Federal Government of promoting corruption in the university system.   Handing down its February 5 strike notice at the weekend in […]
Education

Akeredolu vows to make OAUTECH world-class varsity

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh  AKURE

If the pledge by the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) is anything to go by, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUTECH), Okitipupa (former Ondo State University of Science and Technology) will soon be repositioned to be a world-class university.   The government made the promise to transform the institution named after the […]
Education

2021 UTME: JAMB delists 24 centres in 10 states

Posted on Author Reporter

…advises affected candidates to await directives Regina Otokpa, Abuja Following the failure of some Computer Based Test (CBT) centres to deliver on their mandate to ensure seamless delivery of services during the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which commenced nationwide on Saturday, the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), has delisted 24 CBT centres […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica