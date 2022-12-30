Business

Lawmaker sponsors training of orphans on skill acquisition

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Muhammad Ali-Wudil, the lawmaker representing Wudil/Garko federal constituency in Kano, has sponsored the training of 100 female orphans on different skills acquisition programmes. Speaking during the flagging off of the training on Tuesday in Wudil, the lawmaker said the beneficiaries were selected across Wudil and Garka Local Government Areas of the state. Represented by Muhammad Uzairu, Wudil explained that the effort was to fulfill to some beneficiaries who graduated from the High Icon Tech Academy skills acquisition centre.

He explained that the rationale behind the gesture was to provide them with skills that can make them self reliant. The lawmaker pointed out that some of the beneficiaries would undergo training on bag and shoe making, makeup, cooking and snacks, soap and body oil. According to him, at the end of the training, the beneficiaries would be able to be self-reliant, and even become job providers in their various communities. Earlier in his welcome speech, the Chairman, Ali Wudil foundation, Alhaji Baffa Alhaji, said for the past 12 years, the foundation has been providing about 1,100 orphans with Sallah clothes every year.

According to him, no fewer than 20 youths were enrolled by the foundation for the National Certificate in Education (NCE) courses. “Currently, we are sponsoring about 40 orphans in primary and secondary schools,” he said, adding that many constituents were sponsored in various schools while some have graduated.

“We have been doing these kind of gestures even before the founder joined politics. It’s now that he is in politics that people get to know about it, because he’s not doing this for election,” he said. Also in his remarks, the Chief Imam of Wudil mosque, Malam Abbas Isah, commended the lawmaker for the gesture, saying it was a great development.

He further appealed to the relatives of the beneficiaries to ensure that they did not allow them to drop from the programme. Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), commended Wudil for the gesture and promised to make the best of the training and share knowledge with others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Hero empowers apprentices with N50m

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Activates ‘Igba Boi’ in South East, Lagos The business apprenticeship scheme, ‘Igba Boi,’ powered by Hero lager, has now been activated across the South East and Lagos. The brand visited the popular Alaba International Market in Lagos with business mentors and their trainees in attendance, recently. The campaign is designed to complement the success story […]
Business

BVN registration crosses 50m mark

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Total Bank Verification Number (BVN) enrolment in the country has crossed the 50 million mark, findings by New Telegraph show. According to data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), total BVN enrolment stood at 50.002 million as at September 18, 2021.     With NIBSS’ data showing that total BVN enrolment stood at […]
Business

How collapsed infrastructure’ll mar Nigerian ports’ efficiency

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

  Five terminals in the Lagos ports whose over 40 per cent of quay walls and other critical infrastructure have collapsed have crippled ports efficiency, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports   A recent report by the World Bank ranked Lagos ports as 358th out of 370 ports assessed globally.   According to its latest Container Port Performance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica