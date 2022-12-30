Lawmaker sponsors training of orphans on skill acquisition

Muhammad Ali-Wudil, the lawmaker representing Wudil/Garko federal constituency in Kano, has sponsored the training of 100 female orphans on different skills acquisition programmes. Speaking during the flagging off of the training on Tuesday in Wudil, the lawmaker said the beneficiaries were selected across Wudil and Garka Local Government Areas of the state. Represented by Muhammad Uzairu, Wudil explained that the effort was to fulfill to some beneficiaries who graduated from the High Icon Tech Academy skills acquisition centre.

He explained that the rationale behind the gesture was to provide them with skills that can make them self reliant. The lawmaker pointed out that some of the beneficiaries would undergo training on bag and shoe making, makeup, cooking and snacks, soap and body oil. According to him, at the end of the training, the beneficiaries would be able to be self-reliant, and even become job providers in their various communities. Earlier in his welcome speech, the Chairman, Ali Wudil foundation, Alhaji Baffa Alhaji, said for the past 12 years, the foundation has been providing about 1,100 orphans with Sallah clothes every year.

According to him, no fewer than 20 youths were enrolled by the foundation for the National Certificate in Education (NCE) courses. “Currently, we are sponsoring about 40 orphans in primary and secondary schools,” he said, adding that many constituents were sponsored in various schools while some have graduated.

“We have been doing these kind of gestures even before the founder joined politics. It’s now that he is in politics that people get to know about it, because he’s not doing this for election,” he said. Also in his remarks, the Chief Imam of Wudil mosque, Malam Abbas Isah, commended the lawmaker for the gesture, saying it was a great development.

He further appealed to the relatives of the beneficiaries to ensure that they did not allow them to drop from the programme. Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), commended Wudil for the gesture and promised to make the best of the training and share knowledge with others.

