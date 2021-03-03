Lawmaker tackles Akeredolu over Oodua anthem in official events

A lawmaker representing Eseodo constituency, Success Torhukerhijo yesterday faulted adoption of Oodua anthem in public functions by the Ondo State government, sayingtheadoptionof Yorubaanthembythe government would lead to further marginalisation of the minority Ijaw people living in the state.

The Ondo State Government had approved the Oodua anthem at the Valedictory State Executive meeting last week. The anthem would be read after the national anthem in all official functions. However, the lawmaker said the decision of the government would lead to removal of Ijaw nation from the history of the state.

Torhukerhijo said: “The recent approval of the adoption of an indigenous Anthem projecting only the culture and tradition of the Yoruba tribe by the Ondo State Executive Council is highly provocative and very irritating as it portends a deliberate affront to the peace loving Ijaws of Ondo State. “ItisexasperatingthatAkeredoluhasbeenrunningthe Government of Ondo State without recourse to the pluralistic nature of the state. “Itisanincontrovertiblefact thatOndoStatehastwo ethnic nationalities viz the majority Yoruba and the minority Ijaw. It is therefore preposterous that the governor could imagineadoptingananthemforthe StateinYorubalanguage.”

