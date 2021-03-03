News

Lawmaker tackles Akeredolu over Oodua anthem in official events

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

A lawmaker representing Eseodo constituency, Success Torhukerhijo yesterday faulted adoption of Oodua anthem in public functions by the Ondo State government, sayingtheadoptionof Yorubaanthembythe government would lead to further marginalisation of the minority Ijaw people living in the state.

The Ondo State Government had approved the Oodua anthem at the Valedictory State Executive meeting last week. The anthem would be read after the national anthem in all official functions. However, the lawmaker said the decision of the government would lead to removal of Ijaw nation from the history of the state.

Torhukerhijo said: “The recent approval of the adoption of an indigenous Anthem projecting only the culture and tradition of the Yoruba tribe by the Ondo State Executive Council is highly provocative and very irritating as it portends a deliberate affront to the peace loving Ijaws of Ondo State. “ItisexasperatingthatAkeredoluhasbeenrunningthe Government of Ondo State without recourse to the pluralistic nature of the state. “Itisanincontrovertiblefact thatOndoStatehastwo ethnic nationalities viz the majority Yoruba and the minority Ijaw. It is therefore preposterous that the governor could imagineadoptingananthemforthe StateinYorubalanguage.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kwara inaugurates teaching aids for School for Special Needs

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Govenor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to give priority attention to educational development in order to make the state great. AbdulRazaq gave the assurance yesterday at the inauguration of teaching aids and equipment for School with Special Needs located along the old Jebba […]
News

Nasarawa Assembly swears in member

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday sworn in a new member representing Nasarawa Central Constituency, Hon. Ismaeel Suleiman Danbaba (APC), who was recently elected during a by- election following the death of the member representing the area at the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu (APC), on April 30. The Speaker, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe […]
News

FG reels out stringent conditions to MDAs on 2021 budget submission

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Federal Government has proposed bilateral meetings between Budget Office of the Federation and budget officials of Ministries, Department and Agencies of government as new template for approving 2021 budget of MDAs.   This was as it warned that any Ministry , Department and Agency not yet on Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (1PPIS) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica