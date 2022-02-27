News

Lawmaker tasks women Journalists on proper education

Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District Mrs. Biodun Olujimi has enjoined women Journalists in Nigeria to acquire the right education to enable them excel in the course of their profession.

 

Olujimi spoke in Abuja at the 32nd anniversary of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) which came up at the International Conference Center.

 

The Senator, who was given an award of ‘Voice of Women in Political Development’ in recognition of her efforts on gender advocacy, said “it’s time for women Journalists to do things differently with the aim of progress and advancement in the profession”.

 

She added that “gone are the days when people believe they do not need to be  educated to be Journalists,” saying NAWOJ must stand against that notion in order to live up to its integrity. Olujimi also applauded the courage of women Journalists in Nigeria as she dedicated her award to all women.

 

The First lady Mrs. Aishat Buhari who was represented at the event by her daughters Barrister Halima Sheriff Buhari and Sahra Indimi Buhari urged women Journalists to “prioritize humanitarian reporting due to global conflict in children and humanity” the first lady dedicated her own award to vulnerable Africans.

 

The award of posthumous ‘Ideal Role Model for African Women Leaders’ was given to the former first Lady, Late Mrs. Maryam Ibrahim Babangida who was represented at the event by her daughter, Aishat Babangida. Among other awardees were Nasarrawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule and Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi. NAWOJ President, Mrs. Ladi Bala noted that the association was established 32 years ago to encourage more women participation in journalism, addressing gender inequality, promote professionalism and advocate for the course of women, girls and vulnerable members of the society.

 

