Lawmaker to Ikpeazu, account for N27.4b World Bank funds for Aba roads

Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA The member representing Aba South State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Obinna Ichita, has again called on the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, to account for the N27.4 billion World Bank funds for road rehabilitation in Aba.

Ichita in a two-page letter through his lawyer, Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, requested the governor under the Freedom of Information Act, to immediately furnish him with details of how the state government disbursed the funds, including the projects executed, specifications and costs. The letter reads in part,

“We are solicitors to Honourable Obinna Martins Ichita, a Principal Officer of Abia State House of Assembly, representing Aba South State Constituency (hereinafter referred to as our client).

“We write this Letter on the firm instructions of our said Client to request Your Excellency to furnish us the following information within the deadline set by applicable law: “The accounting details of how the Government of Abia State spent the N27.4 billion (Twenty-Seven Billion, Four Hundred Thousand Naira (or the equivalent sum in dollar) which the Government of Abia State had received in full from the World Bank for road construction and erosion control projects in Aba, specifically Port-Harcourt Road, Uratta Road, Obohia Road, Ohanku Road and Ngwa Road.

