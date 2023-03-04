News

Lawmaker to Ikpeazu, account for N27.4b World Bank funds for Aba roads

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA The member representing Aba South State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Obinna Ichita, has again called on the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, to account for the N27.4 billion World Bank funds for road rehabilitation in Aba.

 

Ichita in a two-page letter through his lawyer, Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, requested the governor under the Freedom of Information Act, to immediately furnish him with details of how the state government disbursed the funds, including the projects executed, specifications and costs. The letter reads in part,

 

“We are solicitors to Honourable Obinna Martins Ichita, a Principal Officer of Abia State House of Assembly, representing Aba South State Constituency (hereinafter referred to as our client).

“We write this Letter on the firm instructions of our said Client to request Your Excellency to furnish us the following information within the deadline set by applicable law: “The accounting details of how the Government of Abia State spent the N27.4 billion (Twenty-Seven Billion, Four Hundred Thousand Naira (or the equivalent sum in dollar) which the Government of Abia State had received in full from the World Bank for road construction and erosion control projects in Aba, specifically Port-Harcourt Road, Uratta Road, Obohia Road, Ohanku Road and Ngwa Road.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN sold $4.86bn at forex market in 3 months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…I&E window deals dip by 26.7%   The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of $4.86billion on the foreign exchange market in the first three months of this year, according to its Economic Report for Q1’22, released over the weekend.   The amount is 5.8 per cent ($281.88million) less than the $5.14billion that […]
News

Akwa Ibom @ 33 Celebrating Fulfillment of the Promise: HEALTHCARE

Posted on Author By Samuel Brown

  Akwa Ibom State has evolved into the preferred destination for business and health tourism in Nigeria. However, there are a few who still wonder if what they read about the development strides in the State really exist.   Well, they need to visit the State to see for themselves as the saying goes, ‘seeing […]
News Top Stories

Parallel congresses in Kebbi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State yesterday conducted two parallel State Congresses as two factions failed to reach a compromise in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.   One of the factions held its congress at Shagalinku Hotel while the other that involved the former Minister of Special Duties, Barr. Kabir Tanimu and National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica