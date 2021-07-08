Lawmaker to Lai Mohammed: You’re craftier than Kwara gov

A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Ismail Kayode Tijani, representing Ifelodun, Offa and Oyun constituency of Kwara State has condemned comments linked to Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, describing Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as a ‘one chance governor.’ Addressing journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State yesterday, the lawmaker said: “The Minister’s comments were unfortunate and deliberately targeted at destroying the party. “The truth is that there were crises before the party’s primary elections and after the emergence of the party’s candidates, I could remember when Alhaji Lai Mohammed made an attempt to replace names of some successful candidates at the primary elections. After the party primary, Alhaji Lai personally called me and told me to step down for Gbenga Power, in which I resisted and he later spon-sored Gbenga to challenge my victory in court, even to the Supreme Court, and thank God, I came out victorious. “Alhaji Lai, as a minister for six years, what has he facilitated to Kwara in terms of developmental projects to warrant him calling our performing governor a ‘one chance’ governor? The truth is that he is out to polarise and destroy APC in the state and Nigeria as a whole. “Imagine, a minister supporting illegality within the party, we have a party chairman, in person of Abdullahi Samari, fully recognised by Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee and minister is here supporting Bashir Bolarinwa, who has been suspended, to destabilise the party.” Responding to the allegation of financial support to party candidates in the state in 2019 elections as claimed by the minister, Tijani said: “I, as a person did not receive one naira from Alhaji Lai Mohammed, it was Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq that gave us support.”
