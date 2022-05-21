News

Lawmaker trains, empowers 800 youths, women in Sokoto

At least 800 unemployed youths and women have been trained, empowered by a member representing Wamakko and Kware federal constituency, Hon. Ahmad Kalambaina aims to reduce unemployment. Ahmad Kalambaina explained out of the number 100 women were trained in modern block making and each of the beneficiaries received a startup capital of N50,000 to start business.

He stated that Sokoto on Friday also said that a set of 100 women was also trained on tailoring, with a view to reducing poverty among them. He stated that each of them was given a seed capital of N20,000, as well as a sewing machine. “200 women were also each given grinding machines, with a view to further curbing unemployment. “Similarly, 200 dry season farmers were each given a water pumping machine to bolster food production, as well as food security. “Over 200 unemployed women were each given N20,000 special cash grant under an intervention from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development,” Kalambaina added.

Kalambaina also distributed over 2,400 bags of assorted fertilizers to dry season farmers, to boost food security. The lawmaker further disclosed that he had sunk 20 boreholes in Gidan Kara, Barkeji, Guiwa low cost and Guiwa Gari, among others. On education, Kalambaina said he had constructed a block of six classrooms for a primary school in Kalambaina, and a block of two classrooms and furnishing for an Islamiya school in Kware town.

 

