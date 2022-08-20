News

Lawmaker urges Abians to interrogate litany of abandoned projects

The member representing Aba South in the Abia State House of Assembly, Obinna Ichita, has described reported “Award of Contract for State Intervention Projects” by Abia State government as “sheer subterfuge and a big insult on the collective intelligence of Abia People,” given the number of abandoned projects, urging the people to interrogate such claims. Ichita said: “Abia people cannot fall for such a hackneyed diversionary tactic” because the litany of abandoned projects by the State government says otherwise. According to the APGA deputy governorship candidate, “Abia State government awarded the construction of Ozuoma and Ohazu roads, up till today the project is abandoned” just as, the government destroyed people’s houses and business premises on Port Harcourt Road and Uratta Roads and left them despite their economic and strategic importance to the state.

Ichita also tasked the government on the Enyimba Economic City, “not only has the government abandoned the project, but Ukwa land, the location of the project, does not have a single government presence. “Ntigha Dry Port project and the medical city project announced by Abia State government are all abandoned and forgotten,” Ichita said in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph. “The Abia State government announced the award of contracts for the Ifeobara flood project (off Faulks Road) but immediately the government received the loan for the project, it was abandoned.”

 

