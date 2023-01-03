Lawmaker vows to sue Osun Gov over allegations of missing vehicles

A serving Senator, Adelere Oriolowo has threatened to institute legal action against the state government of Osun under the leadership of Ademola Adeleke for allegedly fabricating lies capable of tarnishing his good name.

Oriolowo, who is a senator representing Osun West at the red chamber in Abuja, demanded an apology from Governor Ademola Adeleke within seven days just as he directed the governor to pay a sum of N500 million as compensation for the unquantifiable damage done to his name and integrity.

Recall that the state government, had through the Assets Recovery Panel, directed former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, his wife, Hajia Kafayat Oyetola, other former appointees as well as Senator Oriolowo to immediately return assorted vehicles valued at N2.9 billion presently illegally in their possession.

But addressing journalists in his home town, Iwo on Tuesday, Oriolowo, who was very furious over the allegations, said he had never been invited by any committee to hear his own side before listing his name among those they accused of carting away government vehicles.

