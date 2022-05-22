Lawmaker’s beheading triggers fear in Anambra Assembly, LGs

The gruesome murder of the legislator representing Aguata II in the Anambra State House of Assembly Okey Okoye has triggered fear among his colleagues.

 The head of the representative of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s constituency was found beheaded on Saturday after he was kidnapped by gunmen last week.

Sources said his head was found in a carton by the roadside with a note placed by the side allegedly by the gunmen threatening to attack more lawmakers.

The hoodlums were said to have warned the legislators that they would attack them despite the number of policemen guarding them.

At the state Assembly, Sunday where the lawmakers met over the decapitation of their colleague, heavy security presence was noticed, with visitors to the Assembly complex thoroughly searched before entry.

All efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga for comments were not successful.

However, a police officer told reporters that they were doing routine duties at the complex.

But the lawmakers who attended the meeting came in unmarked vehicles apparently for fear of being kidnapped.

One of them said: “It is only a tree that you will tell that you are going to cut down and it will remain where it is.

“You may call it an act of cowardice but it is only a mad man that would confront a man with a gun and it might be difficult for one to travel freely or even attend the Assembly session.”

 Meanwhile, residents of Igbukwu community in Aguata Local Government Area are reportedly having sleepless nights following reports that a camp where gunmen plan their operations had been discovered in the area.

 

