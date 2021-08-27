News

Lawmakers demand action on Jos killings, issue Lalong ultimatum

The Plateau State House of Assembly has issued Governor Simon Lalong a two-week ultimatum to take action on the killings in the state. This follows the killing of over 35 persons on Tuesday night in Yelwa Zangam community of Jos North New Telegraph learnt that as of the time of filing this report the death toll had risen from 35 to 42. Angry youths on Wednesday stormed the Assembly complex with the corpses of the victims of the attack. Gunmen were said to have gone house to house killing residents of the community. Thereafter they razed several buildings.

After addressing the Speaker Abok Ayuba convened a plenary session at which the lawmakers mandated Lalong, as Chief Security Officer of the state, to act on resolutions reached by the House on security within two weeks. The House resolved: “That the governor must visit all the attacked villages in Mangu, Bokkos, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Bassa and Jos North local government areas with immediate effect. “The governor must visit all the victims of the attacks, those that are lying in hospitals just as he did the other time and settle their bills. The governor must compensate all those attacked; their property must be put in place, all the farms, structures and other things. “The governor must come out and speak on the recent killings and, of course, he must visit the President in respect of the recent attacks in Plateau State.

“The governor must do these and also implement all the resolutions reached by the House on security within two weeks.” New Telegraph reports that the legislators also decided to visit the National Assembly in Abuja to speak on the incessant attacks and killings in the state.

Also, the Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, has said the killings in Yelwa Zangam had showed the state had been abandoned by the Federal Government. The Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, who spoken through his Special Assistant Media and Protocol, Musa Ashoms, said he was “gravely disturbed and outraged” by the continuing terror attacks on communities in Plateau. Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam, has condemned the Yelwa Zangam killings. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ayuba Pam, the NCPC chief said: “What is happening on the Plateau I consider it a deliberate attempt to annihilate a people and we must stop paying lip service to gratify the whims and caprices of sponsors of bloodletting, not in Plateau or anywhere at all.”

