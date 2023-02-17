Lawmakers entitled to N70m cash for elections –Rep

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Ado Doguwa, has disclosed that lawmakers, irrespective of their political affiliation, may not be able to prosecute the 2023 general elections if efforts are not made to allocate cash to them. Speaking after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja, Doguwa, who is the Majority Leader of the lower chamber of the National Assembly, said lawmakers were entitled to N70 million each to pay polling agents and for other election running costs. He stressed that denying them access to “hard cash” would amount to planning to ensure their failure at the polls, which start on Saturday, February 25, for presidential and National Assembly elections. The federal legislator informed journalists that the lower parliament mandated his ad-hoc committee on Policy, Naira Redesign and Currency Swap to interface with Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the implementation of the policy.
Related Articles
Osun Guber: Oyetola promises more projects
Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has promised to continue to develop the state if reelected on July 16. Oyetola made the promise during an engagement programme organised by the Civic Engagement Office for Palm kernel Association on Sunday in Osogbo. He said his administration had performed well in the areas of health, education, poverty […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
N500bn Devt Fund: Senate summons Finance Minister, CBN Gov, others
The Senate Ad-hoc Committee set up last week to investigate the disbursement of development funds to the 36 states of the Federation since 2017, has summoned the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and others, to appear before it. The Senate set up a seven-man Ad-hoc […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Lagos APC rubbishes report of Ambode’s return
…says he’s been out of relevance for three years The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described a statement issued by a group, Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Organisation that former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode would send the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, out of office in 2023, as divisive and distasteful. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)