Lawmakers entitled to N70m cash for elections –Rep

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Ado Doguwa, has disclosed that lawmakers, irrespective of their political affiliation, may not be able to prosecute the 2023 general elections if efforts are not made to allocate cash to them. Speaking after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja, Doguwa, who is the Majority Leader of the lower chamber of the National Assembly, said lawmakers were entitled to N70 million each to pay polling agents and for other election running costs. He stressed that denying them access to “hard cash” would amount to planning to ensure their failure at the polls, which start on Saturday, February 25, for presidential and National Assembly elections. The federal legislator informed journalists that the lower parliament mandated his ad-hoc committee on Policy, Naira Redesign and Currency Swap to interface with Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the implementation of the policy.

