Lawmakers, ITF parley on constituents’ capacity building

The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun, said the House would leverage on the opportunities offered by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to build the capacity of staff and constituents. Onobun stated this when he received a delegation of management of Benin branch of the Industrial Training Fund, who were on a courtesy visit. He noted that in view of the gains of training and retraining of staff to enhance productivity, the House of Assembly would partner with the Benin office of the Industrial Training Fund.

The speaker assured that beyond capacity building for management and staff, the house would ensure that constituents across the three senatorial districts of the state also benefit from the opportunities offered by ITF, especially in skills development. He directed the House Committee on Health, chaired by Pharmacist Emmanuel Okoduwa, to also partner with officials of the industrial training fund in specialised areas.

Earlier, the Area Manager, Industrial Training Fund, Benin, Abraham Okirhienyefa, who advocated for training opportunities to be channeled to persons that need them, solicited for the assistance of the Speaker and members of the House to avail staff of training opportunities in requisite. Highpoint of the visit was the presentation to the Speaker of training programmes by the ITF in areas including human resources development, constituency need assessment, revenue generation policies and strategies, image management and reputation. The group also introduced workshops on security awareness and crime prevention and other areas of capacity building.

